'Indoguration' for Major Biden as Joe Biden prepares White House move

Major news ahead - quite literally! United States President-elect Joe Biden is set to take over presidential duties on January 20, after a long-drawn attempt by incumbent President Donald Trump to derail the election results by repeatedly reiterating his false claims of a "stolen election".

Biden is expected to take over the duties with a big ceremony slated for this month, but he is not the only one set to receive a grand ceremony. The family's rescue dog - Major is set to receive an inauguration, errr, indoguration of his own.

Major was adopted by the Biden family in November 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) situated in Wilmington. Major's induction into the White House marks the first rescue dog to grace the halls of the presidential residence. The family's other dog, Champ will also join Major.

The "indoguration" will be hosted by Major's former home on Zoom, to celebrate the feat - the first rescue dog to reach the coveted residence ever. With the ceremony, they intend to raise more money for other dogs like Major. The indoguration is expected to take place on January 17 at 3 PM ET.

DHA has referred to the inauguration as the "world's largest virtual party for dogs", and they have urged dogs and their families to attend the ceremony.

TV personality Jill Martin will hosted the event, which will also be attended by Sir Darius Brown, a 14-year-old entrepreneur and animal advocate.

That's not all! Major will get a cabinet of his own, just like his human Joe Biden. Ahead of the event, dog families can nominate their animals to be part of Major's Cabinet as "Secretary of Rescue Dogs". The winner will be chosen by Brown himself.



In a newsletter, the shelter expressed how Major Biden is "barking proof that every dog can live the American dream".

To join the event, the DHA is asking for a $10 donation (or more). All proceeds from the event will go to the shelter.