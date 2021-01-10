Capitol Hill violence: Pope Francis asks Americans to 'protect democratic values'

Pope Francis on Sunday voiced his displeasure on the Capitol Hill violence that took place on December 6 and asked Americans to "protect democra values". The attack on the Capitol Building on Wednesday left five people dead including police officer. Pope said the violence was "self-destructive".

"I repeat that violence is self-destructive, always. Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost," the pope said in his Sunday address.

US authorities and agencies are in process of identifying, arresting and charging people who were involved in US Congress break-in. Dozens have been charged in last few days. FBI has even asked the public to help identify those involved in violence. There is a proliferation of images and videos of the attack.

"I appeal to the authorities of the country and to the entire population to maintain a lofty sense of responsibility in order to calm things down, promote national reconciliation and protect democratic values that are rooted in American society," Francis said.

Francis said he wanted to send "an affectionate greeting" to all Americans, saying the country was "shaken by the recent siege on Congress".

He said he was praying for those who died "in those dramatic moments" and that the Madonna would help all Americans "keep alive a culture of encounter, a culture of caring, as the master way to build together the common good".

The attack has strongly hurt the USA's reputation worldwide and even tarnished the image of outgoing US President Donald Trump as it were his supporters who attacked the Capitol Building.

The unprecedented attack has spurred Trump's political rivals to bring in impeachment legislation against him on Monday. If the motion goes ahead, this will be a start of a second impeachment process against Trump.

(With Reuters inputs)