Denver: Police officers who wrongfully detained Black girls not to be charged

Denver police officers who had wrongfully detained four Black girls on gunpoint in summer 2020 will not be charged for the act, prosecutors reported on Friday.

The incident had come to light after a video of the four Black girls lying facedown in a parking lot was shared widely on social media in which some of these girls could also be seen in tears.

However, the district attorney ruled against the girls claiming there was no evidence that the actions of the police officers were anything else other than a reasonable doubt that was carried out to safeguard locals of the area.

The chief deputy district attorney, Clinton McKinzie, has, however, urged the local police department to launch an investigation into this 'disturbing' incident. "What happened to the innocent occupants is unacceptable and preventable," he said.

Police officers in question claim they made the search stop on August 02, they were looking for a motorcycle which had the same license plate number as the car the four girls were driving.

The girls, aged between six to 17, were then asked to stop and were made to lay down in the parking lot, and two of them were also wrongfully handcuffed. While the girls were released immediately, the improper treatment of the incident was protested against.

This incident had occurred at a time when the US was fighting against the racially-motivated mistreatment against the African-American community in the country and the rising police brutality.

"When white cops point guns at small black children, there are no consequences in America," said David Lane, a lawyer for the four Black girls.