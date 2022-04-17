Top 10 world news: Pope calls to observe 'Easter of war', Pak military airstrikes in Afg, and more

Pope Francis slammed Russia implicitly and called to observe an 'Easter of war’. Also read our report on airstrikes by the Pakistani military that killed at least 47 people in Khost and Kunar provinces located in eastern Afghanistan.

Pope Francis slams Russia implicitly over Ukraine, calls to observe 'Easter of war'

In 'Urbi et Orbi' address, 85-year-old Pope Francis slammed Russia implicitly and called to observe an 'Easter of war’ on Sunday. The pope also urged world leaders to strive for peace while criticising Moscow for forcing Ukraine into a "cruel and senseless" conflict, media reports said.

Pakistani military air strikes kill at least 47 people in Afghanistan

Airstrikes by the Pakistani military have killed at least 47 people in Khost and Kunar provinces located in eastern Afghanistan. Shabir Ahmad Osmani, director of information and culture in Khost told AFP, "Forty-one civilians, mainly women and children, were killed and 22 others were wounded in airstrikes by Pakistani forces near the Durand line in Khost province."

Australia will continue defence cooperation with Solomon Islands despite China pact: Marise Payne

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Sunday (April 17) said that her country will continue defence cooperation with the Solomon Islands. Her statement comes as the Pacific nation is mulling signing a security pact with China. The Solomon Islands are only 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Australia.

Israeli police arrests nine Palestinians over violence at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli police on Sunday (April 17) arrested nine Palestinians over violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. At least 20 people have been wounded in several incidents in Jerusalem amid rising tension during the holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover festival.

Ukraine war: Russian defence ministry claims they 'destroyed' military factory outside Kyiv

As Russia has intensified its attacks on Kyiv, the country's defence ministry on Sunday (April 17) claimed that they have struck a military plant outside the capital city.

A matter of concern? Decline in Joe Biden's approval rating among Gen Z and millennials

The job approval ratings of United States President Joe Biden have dropped since the start of his presidency among young generations - the Gen Z and millennials - as per the new Gallup poll released on Thursday (April 14).

Gujarat first stop on UK PM Boris Johnson's India visit: 'India highly valued strategic partner for the UK'

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will begin his India visit next week from the western state of Gujarat. The UK PM will be on a two-day India visit, from April 21 to 22.

Note-taker at farewell lunch behind former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' charge: Report

More details appeared to have emerged related to the so-called "threat letter" connected to the "foreign conspiracy" that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said multiple times.

Taliban warn Pakistan of 'dire consequences' after Khost airstrike, Islamabad alleges cross-border strikes

Even as Pakistan claims that cross-border attacks on its security forces from Afghanistan have increased dramatically, the Taliban have warned Pakistan of "dire consequences" if the recent airstrikes on Afghanistan's Khost and Kunar districts are repeated.

Imran Khan sold state gifts, alleges Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accused former PM Imran Khan of selling state gifts worth millions in Dubai. The valuables meant to be kept in the Toshakhana where gifts received by the head of state from foreign dignities are kept were allegedly misused, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif claimed.