Taliban warn Pakistan of 'dire consequences' after Khost airstrike, Islamabad alleges cross-border strikes

Even as Pakistan claims that cross-border attacks on its security forces from Afghanistan have increased dramatically, the Taliban have warned Pakistan of "dire consequences" if the recent airstrikes on Afghanistan's Khost and Kunar districts are repeated.

Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban's Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and Chief Spokesperson warned in a statement that Pakistan should not test the patience of the Afghan people or else be prepared to face the consequences.

As per a report by the Khaama Press, he also strongly condemned Pakistan's recent bombings in Khost and Kunar regions, warning that repeating such actions would have dire consequences.

The death toll has yet to be confirmed. At least 36 individuals, including civilians, were slain in the airstrike, according to a local Taliban spokesman in Khost.

"We are trying our best to resolve the issue through diplomatic channels and negotiations. Such acts will create tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which will lead to conflicts that are in favour of no one," Mujahid explained.

Mujahid went on to say that by defeating the US, Afghans had demonstrated their ability to defend their nation and that Pakistan should not test the Afghan people's patience.

The event has heightened tensions between the neighbours, which had already been simmering for some time.

Taliban summoned Pakistan's ambassador to Kabul on Saturday to express their displeasure with the strikes. The strikes, according to a local Taliban official and residents, were carried out by Pakistani aircraft operating within Afghan airspace.

However, Pakistan's foreign government its statement alleged: "In the last few days, incidents along Pak-Afghan border have significantly increased, wherein, Pakistani security forces are being targeted from across the border."

The attacks are being carried out "with impunity," according to the statement, and Islamabad has repeatedly asked Afghan officials to intervene to halt them, but to no avail.

Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed in the North Waziristan border area on Thursday, according to the statement. North Waziristan shares a border with the Afghan province of Khost in the east, where the strikes are believed to have occurred on Friday.

