I'm not anti-India, anti-Europe or anti-US, declares Imran in Karachi rally

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan who was forced to step down from office after losing the no-confidence motion in Parliament last week told a rally in Karachi that he is "not anti-India, anti-Europe or anti-US."

"I want to tell the nation that I've never been against any country. I'm with the humanity of the world. I'm not against any nation. I want friendship with everyone but slavery with no one," the former prime minister said at Karachi's Bagh-i-Jinnah rally on Saturday.

Imran had repeatedly blamed "foreign interference" for his eventual dismissal, he once again claimed that there has been a "conspiracy against this country at a very vast international scale".

"I have never broken Pakistan's law. I created two of Pakistan's biggest charity institutions. I created Shaukat Khanum and two universities. I am the only politician to have been declared sadiq and ameen by Pakistan's Supreme Court," Imran said while stating that the "match was fixed".

The former Pakistan prime minister said he was "pained" to see the courts open until midnight adding, "It will remain with me for the rest of my life."

Imran accused Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of corruption and stated that his son "also out on bail, is the chief minister".

Imran said Nawaz Sharif was preparing to return home from London as he put the onus on Pakistan's justice system.

(With inputs from Agencies)