Former PM Imran Khan requests Pakistanis living abroad to donate for his campaign against 'imported' govt

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday (April 16) requested Pakistanis living abroad to donate to his campaign against the ''imported' government''.

"Let's thwart the foreign conspiracy for regime change and take the country towards elections. Let the people of Pakistan decide their government," Khan said.

"This is an insult to the 22 crore Pakistani people," the 69-year-old former cricketer added.

He tweeted on the microblogging platform Twitter, "It is always the people of the country who defend their sovereignty and democracy."

Khan was ousted after a no-confidence motion was passed against him in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

My request to all those attending our jalsa in Karachi is to carry our Pakistan flag as this is now a fight for Pakistan's sovereignty & haqeeqi (real) democracy, & against US-instigated regime change, supported by local Mir Jafars. #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 15, 2022 ×

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, who had been the chief minister of Punjab, was chosen as the country's new leader.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz will be in power till an election that must be held by October next year.

His government cemented the control of the lower house of the parliament after Raja Parvaiz Ashraf was elected as its new speaker.

Also read | See elections happening in Pakistan in 8 weeks time: Fawad Chaudhry

"I consider it my duty not to let the voice of the Opposition get suppressed," Ashraf said.

"There is a saying in English that the majority has its way, but the Opposition must have its say. We have to always keep this in view," he added.

Previously, Qasim Khan Suri, who is a member of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, resigned as deputy speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly.

"We will never compromise on Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity. We will fight for the country's interests and independence. We will go to any length to protect Pakistan," he tweeted.

The acceptance of the resignation of PTI members is still pending. Pakistan faces the prospect of nearly 100-by elections within two months if they are accepted.

This can be a potential platform for Khan to mobilise support. But it will be a major distraction for Sharif and his coalition partners.

(With inputs from agencies)