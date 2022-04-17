Ukraine war: Russian defence ministry claims they 'destroyed' military factory outside Kyiv

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

As Russia has intensified its attacks on Kyiv, the country's defence ministry on Sunday (April 17) claimed that they have struck a military plant outside the capital city.

In a statement on Telegram, the ministry noted: "During the night, high-precision, air-launched missiles destroyed an ammunitions factory near the settlement of Brovary, Kyiv region."

Igor Sapozhko, who is the mayor of Brovary, said that "some infrastructure objects were hit" in the early hours of Sunday morning (April 17).

In a video posted on social media, Sapozhko said: "This morning a number of infrastructure facilities in our community have been hit... There could be outrages with power and water supplies and sewerage."

However, Ukrainian officials have not released any details on the extent of the destruction and potential casualties. The report of attacks on military plant comes amid Russia has been carrying out several attacks. In recent days, the number of attacks has increased in and outside Kyiv.

Last month, Russia said it was withdrawing troops from northern Ukraine — including from around the capital — to focus on gaining control of the eastern Donbas region.

Important to note that the Russian defence ministry says it has cleared the whole of Mariupol's "urban area" of Ukrainian forces. Giving an ultimatum, they also urged Ukrainian soldiers to surrender.

They say the only remaining Ukrainian soldiers are in the Azovstal metalworks — and that their only chance to live is to "lay down their arms and surrender".

