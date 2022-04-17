Russia sets Sunday deadline for Ukraine troops to surrender in Mariupol

As Russia renewed its attack on Kyiv, a missile reportedly struck a residential area in Kharkiv in which at least two people were killed.

In Mariupol which has witnessed weeks of fighting, Russia's defence ministry declared: "Their only chance to save their lives is to voluntarily lay down their arms and surrender".

However, President Zelensky warned that the "elimination of our troops, of our men in Mariupol will put an end to any negotiations".

"We don't negotiate neither our territories nor our people," the Ukrainian president said.

Russia set a deadline of 6 am Moscow time (0300 GMT) Sunday deadline for Ukrainian forces to lay down arms.

President Putin had started his "special military operation" on February 24 against Ukraine since then Mariupol has been heavily bombarded by Russian forces.

Russia's defence ministry declared that all those who surrendered to its forces their lives would be spared.

President Zelensky declared that finding a solution to the war was proving to be "extremely difficult" with no "100% realistic option" available so far.

Meanwhile, the UN's food agency appealed for entry into Mariupol to deliver food products.

Reports say the city has been low on food, electricity and water for weeks even as the World Food Programme (WFP) has struggled to get safe access to key cities in Ukraine hit by heavy fighting.

WFP said over 7 million people were affected as the result of the war with food delivery to the people almost "broken down in many areas"

