How Harpoon anti-ship missiles in Ukraine's arsenal can disbalance Russia in Black Sea region

The Russian Navy has been launching missiles from its warships on Ukraine. Ukraine's strategic Black Sea port of Odessa has repeated been hit by missiles in the past few weeks.

Harpoon anti-ship missiles

As the war in Ukraine enters in a new phase with Russian troops concentrating their forces in eastern Donbas area, the UK said it will supply heavier weapons and armoured combat vehicles to support Ukraine.

Among them is the Harpoon anti-ship missiles to break Russia's dominance in the Black Sea region. Russian Navy has been launching missiles from its warships on Ukraine.

Ukraine's strategic Black Sea port of Odessa has repeated been hit by missiles in the past few weeks.



(Photograph:AFP)