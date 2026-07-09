/How does a B-52 hit a single building from 50,000 feet? The evolution from carpet bombing to GPS precision

The difference between B-52 bombing in 1972 and B-52 bombing in 2026 is a difference in kind, not degree. In Vietnam, a strike mission destroyed an area. Today, a strike mission can be configured to destroy a target list — specific coordinates, specific structures, specific timing. The aircraft has not changed in its fundamental design. What has changed is the intelligence of the weapons it carries, and the result is an aircraft built to carpet-bomb that can now function as a precision strike platform. Both capabilities remain available. The mission determines which one is used.