/America has a brand new stealth bomber called B-21. So why is it still flying the 70-year-old B-52?

The B-21 costs over $700 million per aircraft. The B-52 costs approximately $70,000 per flight hour to operate. Replacing every B-52 with a B-21 would cost hundreds of billions of dollars and produce a fleet with less total payload capacity. The US Air Force's answer is to use both: B-21s for missions requiring stealth penetration of defended airspace, B-52s for everything else. The old bomber is not kept out of nostalgia — it is kept because it is still the cheapest way to deliver enormous amounts of ordnance at long range.