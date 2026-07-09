/What 800 B-52 sorties did to Saddam's army in the Gulf War?

The Gulf War ended a debate that had run since Vietnam about whether the B-52 was obsolete in a modern conflict. Desert Storm demonstrated that mass conventional bombing of military formations, delivered at scale by a small number of high-payload aircraft, could break an army's fighting capability before a ground war began. The psychological dimension — the sound, the scale, the inescapability of the strikes — proved to be a weapon in its own right. The B-52 was supposed to be the terror of the Cold War nuclear standoff. In 1991, it turned out to be the decisive weapon in a conventional war.