Significant rise in cross-border attacks on Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Pakistan on Sunday (April 17) pointed out the significant rise in cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.

Its foreign ministry said in a statement, "In the last few days, incidents along the Pak-Afghan border have significantly increased, wherein, Pakistani security forces are being targeted from across the border."

"Unfortunately, elements of banned terrorist groups in the border region, including TTP, have continued to attack Pakistan's border security posts, resulting in the martyrdom of several Pakistani troops," it added.

It has called on Taliban authorities to take action against militants on Afghan soil.

The statement comes a day after the Pakistani military claimed to kill six Afghans in alleged rocket attacks. These included five children and a woman living in Afghanistan's eastern province of Kunar.

In protest against the strikes, Pakistan's ambassador in Kabul was summoned by Taliban authorities.

In its defence, Pakistan said the attacks were carried out ''with impunity.'' It claimed that they were a result of the failure of Afghan authorities in curbing militants.

Denying these claims, the Taliban said that since they took over Afghanistan in August last year, they have controlled cross-border attacks.

"UNAMA is deeply concerned by reports of civilian casualties, including women and children, as a result of airstrikes in Khost & Kunar provinces," said the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a Pashtun Islamist armed militant group based on the border of Pakistan and Afghanistan. It shares a similar ideology with the Afghan Taliban.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban government said, "This is a cruelty and it is paving the way for enmity between Afghanistan and Pakistan."

"The Pakistani side should know that if a war starts it will not be in the interest of any side."

"The defeat of the United States eight months ago was a good lesson to aggressors who want to disrespect Afghanistan's territory and freedom," he added.

Islamabad is erecting a fence along its 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border amid rising tensions between the neighbours. This has infuriated Taliban authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)