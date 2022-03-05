Taliban official slams Pak for sending inedible wheat, says India’s far better: Reports

Taliban’s government in Afghanistan seems to have slammed Pakistan for donating inedible wheat and praised India for sending better quality one, said media reports, citing a Taliban official.

The remark has led to a war of words on Twitter.

On social media, a video, which showed a Taliban official complaining about the quality of Pakistani wheat, was also being circulated.

"Wheat donated by Pakistan is not edible: Taliban Official," Afghan journalist Abdulhaq Omeri tweeted as he posted a video of the Taliban official.

On Twitter, Afghan people were seen thanking India for the "good quality wheat."

"Thank you India for your continued support to the Afghan people. Our public to public-friendly relations will be forever. Jai Hind," Hamdullah Arbab tweeted.

Another user named Najib Farhodis said, "Wheat donated by Pakistan to Afghanistan All Pakistani wheat is worn out and spoiled that cannot be used. India has always helped Afghanistan."

The Taliban official, who made the remarks about poor quality of Pakistani wheat, seems to have been dismissed from his post.

Pakistan supplying unhealthy rotten wheat to Taliban in Afghanistan?



Last month, India had started sending wheat to Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance.

The second convoy of India's humanitarian assistance carrying 2000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar on Thursday for Jalalabad, Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

(With inputs from agencies)