Pakistan mosque blast: Death toll rises to 56, dozens injured

The death toll from a huge blast on Friday (March 4) at a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar has climbed to 56 with 194 wounded, a hospital official said.

"We have declared an emergency at the hospitals," said Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital.

News agencies reported that the casualties occurred during Friday prayers at a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in the Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar.

ALSO READ | Baloch students at Islamabad university stage protests against harassment

Senior police official Ijaz Khan confirmed that it was a suicide bombing. He told Reuters that two armed men arrived near the mosque on a motorcycle and were stopped for a search by police on duty outside.

"They opened fire on the police...and entered the mosque," he said.

He said two police officers were shot at the entrance of the mosque. "One policeman died on the spot while the other was critically injured," he said.

"I saw a man firing at two policemen before he entered the mosque. Seconds later I heard a big bang," said Zahid Khan, a resident told AFP.

ALSO READ | Sri Lankan central bank hikes interest rates by 1% as economy risks collapse

The explosion blew out the windows of nearby buildings.

After the blast, rescuers were seen ferrying the dead and wounded from the scene.

The death toll is expected to rise substantially as many of the injured are in critical condition.

As quoted by the media outlet, Pakistan's Prime Minister condemned the deadly attack and ordered efforts to provide immediate medical aid for the wounded.

Peshawar is just 50 kilometres from the porous border with Afghanistan. It was a frequent target of militants in the early 2010s but security has greatly improved in recent years.

Sunni majority Pakistan has recently been battling a resurgence of its domestic chapter of the Taliban, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

(With inputs from agencies)