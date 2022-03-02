Afghanistan to receive more than $1 billion in aid from the World Bank; funds to bypass Taliban

A plan to use more than $1 billion from a frozen Afghanistan trust fund to finance education, agriculture, health, and family programs was approved by the World Bank's executive board on Tuesday, the bank announced.

By bypassing sanctioned Taliban authorities and disbursing money through UN agencies and international aid groups, the plan will provide a significant boost to efforts to ease the country's worsening humanitarian and economic crises.

The approach "aims to support the delivery of essential basic services, protect vulnerable Afghans, help preserve human capital and key economic and social services, and reduce the need for humanitarian assistance in the future," the bank said in a statement.

Last year, when the Taliban overran Kabul as the last international troops departed after 20 years of war, the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) was frozen.

While foreign governments ended financial aid, which accounted for more than 70 per cent of Afghan government expenditures, the United States spearheaded the freezing of about $9 billion of Afghan central bank assets.

The cuts accelerated an economic collapse, leading to a cash crunch and a humanitarian crisis that the United Nations says has put more than half of Afghanistan's 39 million people at risk of starvation.

