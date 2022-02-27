Afghanistan, Pakistan to hold discussion over Durand line

Taliban members and Pakistan officials will hold a meeting on Monday at Torkham over trade flows and people's movement across the Durand Line, according to local media.

Heading a high-level delegation, Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood will hold talks with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's commerce minister, Pajhwok Afghan News reported on Sunday.

Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq and National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf will also accompany Dawood.

This information was shared at a meeting of the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC), Pajhwok Afghan News said citing an official statement.

Recently, Durand Line in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar has witnessed a fight between Talibani and Pakistani forces, leaving 20 injured and 3 killed during the scuffle.So far, 20 civilians have been injured and three killed in the incident.

Taking to Twitter Asvaka News said, "Fighting has been raging in the Spin Boldak district of #Kandahar between #Taliban & #Paki forces on the #Durand Line since this afternoon. 20 civilians injured & three killed so far. Civilians have fled their homes near the Durand Line."

According to the sources in Kandahar, Pakistani border guards beat an Afghan child at the Spin Boldak Gate and Afghan security forces opened fire on Pakistani border guards in the area. The incident took place afternoon on Thursday, after which the gate was closed to traffic.

It added that after the incident, the army forces from the Al-Badr corps arrived at the scene and are preparing to respond to the Pakistani border guards.

Differences between the Taliban and Pakistan continue to persist over the issue of the Durand Line.

However, bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Taliban are turning hostile over the issue of Durand Line and cross-border "terror activities" of groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) against Islamabad. Pakistan intends to bring the tribal areas near the Durand Line under its control and complete its Durand barbed wire fencing.

Following deadly attacks on Pakistani troops, the Pakistani military has launched an operation along the Durand Line near Afghanistan.

According to the Military analysts, Pakistan has not changed its bilateral policy and the country wants to get rid of international criticism, which has been accused of training and financing terrorism for years.