A matter of concern? Decline in Joe Biden's approval rating among Gen Z and millennials

The job approval ratings of United States President Joe Biden have dropped since the start of his presidency among young generations - the Gen Z and millennials - as per the new Gallup poll released on Thursday (April 14).

Gallup released the data after interviewing around 6,000 adults in the first and third of these periods. The report states that over 2,000 are in the middle period.

As per the poll, 39 per cent of Generation Z respondents (born 1997-2004) approved of the job Biden has done as president. But now there's a decline of 21 points.

When Biden first took office, 60 per cent of Gen Z respondents had approved of his handling of the job.

On the other hand, 41 per cent of Millennials (born 1981-1996) approve of Biden's job as president. But just like the Gen Z, there's a decline in this category as well. In January-June 2021 poll, 60 per cent of respondents had approved of his job.

During his initial days in the White House, 60 per cent of both Generation Z adults and millennials approved of the job he was doing.

The approval kept falling ever since as coronavirus (COVID-19) and withdrawal from Afghanistan in late August 2021 might have acted as catalysts for such a fall in ratings.

Important to note that Biden's approval rating held steady among baby boomers (born 1946-1964) and traditionalists (born before 1946).

A part of the report noted: "All generational groups have become less approving of Biden since the summer, after the troubled U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in late August 2021, with the exception of traditionalists, whose approval has not changed."

Apart from a decline in approval rating among various generations, Black and Hispanic adults also show a significant fall. The reports show that during the start of his term, 87 per cent of Non-Hispanic Black adults approved of the job he was doing. That fell to 74 per cent in the summer of 2021 and is now at 67 per cent.

The report further states that among Hispanics, Biden's job approval has slumped from 73 per cent in early 2021 to 52 per cent now — a 21-point fall.

