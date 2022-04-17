Israeli police arrests nine Palestinians over violence at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli police on Sunday (April 17) arrested nine Palestinians over violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

At least 20 people have been wounded in several incidents in Jerusalem amid rising tension during the holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover festival.

Palestinians hurled stones at the Israeli riot police in the alleyways of Jerusalem's Old City.

They have accused the Israeli forces of not allowing them to attend prayers at the Al Aqsa mosque.

Meanwhile, Jews toured the site on foot under guard as per a scheduled visit after dawn prayers.

The holy shrine is the third-holiest mosque in Islam. It is also a vestige of ancient Jewish temples.

Nabil Abu Rdeneh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said “What happened in Al-Aqsa Mosque is a dangerous escalation, the repercussions of which are to be borne by the Israeli government alone.”

"Israel's dangerous escalation in the Al-Aqsa compound ... is a blatant attack on our holy places" according to senior Palestinian official Hussein Al Sheikh.

Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the Hamas Islamist movement, said in a statement that "Al-Aqsa is ours and ours alone".

"Our people have the right to access it and pray in it, and we will not bow down to (Israeli) repression and terror," he added.

Hamas claims control over the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

During his Easter address, Pope Francis said, "May Israelis, Palestinians and all who dwell in the Holy City, together with the pilgrims, experience the beauty of peace, dwell in fraternity and enjoy free access to the Holy Places in mutual respect for the rights of each."

“All efforts made to maintain the comprehensive calm and prevent the escalation of violence that threatens security and peace,” said Jordan, which serves as custodian of the holy site.

Israel and Hamas had fought over Jerusalem for 11 days last year in May. Over 250 people Palestinians and 13 Israelis had been killed in the intense conflict that took place in the Gaza Strip.

Israel had captured the Old City, located in East Jerusalem, in 1967. But Palestinians want to make it the capital of a future state.



(With inputs from agencies)