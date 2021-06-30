Top 10 world news: Pompeo on Wuhan lab leak, US-Taiwan restart trade talks, and more

Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that the Chinese Communist Party must be held responsible for the deadly coronavirus that was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and then covered up.

Meanwhile, a year after the imposition of Hong Kong's security law, Amnesty International says Hong Kong authorities have used it to target dissent and justify "censorship, harassment, arrests and prosecutions that violate human rights." Since its imposition on June 30 2020, as many as 117 pro-democracy voices have been arrested under it, this includes around 60 pro-democracy politicians, activists, students, and journalists, and the five Apple Daily employees arrested recently.

Click on headlines to read more

COVID-19: China needs to be held accountable for the Wuhan lab leak and cover-up, says Pompeo

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that the Chinese Communist Party must be held responsible for the deadly coronavirus that was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and then covered up.

US and Taiwan restart trade talks despite China opposition

The United States and Taiwan have restarted trade talks after five years as Washington moves to boost its ties with the island despite China's objections.

One year into contentious security law, Hong Kong has made 117 arrests

Since the imposition of this law, under China’s tightened grip, the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong has arrested at least 117 people for violating the contentious national security law which limits the scope of dissent in the former British territory.

Hong Kong security law is 'a human rights emergency': Amnesty

Hong Kong authorities have used a new national security law to target dissent and justify 'censorship, harassment, arrests and prosecutions that violate human rights, says Amnesty International.

Israeli government and Jewish settlers reach deal to vacate West Bank outpost

The Israeli government and Jewish settlers have reached a deal to vacate a remove West Bank outpost that has become a flashpoint for clashes with Palestinians who also claim the land.

France could face COVID-19 fourth wave amid surge in Delta variant, says government scientific adviser

French government's scientific adviser Professor Arnaud Fontanet says that the country could face a fourth wave of coronavirus due to a surge in cases caused by the Delta variant.

Australia faces AstraZeneca vaccine chaos over PM Morrison's statement

After Australian PM Scott Morrison allowed citizens under 40 to get the AstraZeneca vaccine several state governments resisted the central governments call to vaccinate people. The hesitancy over AstraZeneca shots is linked to reports of blood clots.

Kremlin says Putin received domestically-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

After previously declining to disclose which vaccine he had taken, the Kremlin says that Russian President Vladimir Putin had received two vaccine shots of the country's homegrown Sputnik vaccine against COVID-19 in March and April.

EU considering legal action against Poland for setting up 'LGBT-free' zones

The European Union is set to take legal action against Poland for setting up “LGBT-free” zones in many places. These zones have been set up by some local authorities.

Pakistan under pressure from US, western powers over its ties with China, says Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says that his country was under pressure from the United States and Western powers over its close ties with China as he vowed to never buckle under that pressure.