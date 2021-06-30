EU considering legal action against Poland for setting up 'LGBT-free' zones

The European Union is set to take legal action against Poland for setting up “LGBT-free” zones in many places. Officials told Reuters that these zones have been set up by some local authorities.

The EU reportedly said that LGBT+ rights must be respected by all its member states, even though Poland’s ruling party has initiated a series of homophobic policies to lead the country.

In March, Poland banned same-sex couples from adopting children. Following this, over 100 towns declared themselves “LGBT-free” zones. Reuters quoted a EU official as saying that they were checking the possibility of any violations of “EU treaties” in the process of creating those zones.

The assessment is currently underway. Another official confirmed to Reuters that they’re studying the issue.

Officially known as an “infringement procedure”, the legal action would challenge Poland to eliminate the zones. In case the country fails to comply, they could face hefty fines.

Also read: 'This law is wrong': Angela Merkel joins other EU leaders in criticising Hungary's anti-LGBT law

A Polish government spokesperson told Reuters that the country has no laws that would “discriminate against people based on their sexual orientation”. Currently, Poland is under EU’s eye for allegedly undercutting the bloc’s laws.

Poland’s governing Law and Justice (PiS) party has been at odds with the EU over many democratic values. It has brought courts and media under more state control, tried to cut women’s rights and rejected migrants from the Middle East and Africa.

Even amidst the pressure, Poland receives heavy financial aid from the European Union. But that hasn’t changed the attitude of its leaders. The party has refused to change its track, claiming that it ought to defend its country’s traditional and Catholic customs.

Also read: Opinion: Will Pride Month do more than just rainbow colouring of displays?

Also read: In major win for LGBTQIA+ community, Canada passes bill criminalising 'conversion therapy'