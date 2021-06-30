COVID-19: China needs to be held accountable for the Wuhan lab leak and cover-up, says Pompeo

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that the Chinese Communist Party must be held responsible for the deadly coronavirus that was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and then covered up.

Pompeo made the comments in an exclusive interview with Sinclair's television news program, The National Desk.

Pompeo, who was also Trump's first CIA director, said that China should be thrown out of the World Health Organization and the United States should not send athletes to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, and that possible government sanctions may be necessary.

EXCLUSIVE: Interviewed by my @WeAreSinclair colleague @janjeffcoat @TND, former Secretary of State @mikepompeo makes what could be the first public reference to the specific jobs of the stricken workers at the #WuhanLab, calling them "doctors." pic.twitter.com/ATV1lS98E8 — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) June 29, 2021 ×

China is coming under increasing pressure over probe into the origins of the COVID-19, even as scientists are demanding more clarity to go into the roots of the global pandemic.

Sky News Australia host Andrew Bolt on May 26 spoke to Professor Nikolai Petrovsky, Director of Endocrinology at Flinders Medical Centre, who said that the world's scientific community had been "tricked by China", reported New York Times Post.

WHO team investigating the origins of COVID-19 in China found no evidence that the virus leaked from the Wuhan lab.

However, the team was closely monitored by Chinese authorities during its investigation, and one of its members told UK news agency news that China refused to hand over key data from the initial outbreak, reported New York Times Post.

(With inputs from agencies)