France could face COVID-19 fourth wave amid surge in Delta variant, says government scientific adviser

French government's scientific adviser Professor Arnaud Fontanet said on Wednesday that the country could face a fourth wave due to a surge in cases caused by the Delta variant.

Fontanet said effort is being made to "make sure that this fourth wave does not add pressure on hospitals and lead to severe complications and deaths" while asserting the importance of vaccinations.

Watch:

The government's scientific adviser warned that the Delta variant is more "transmissible" and "contagious".

"It is also, like the English variant more likely to cause severe forms. So infected people are more at risk to be hospitalised," Fontanet added.

Several virus clusters have reportedly been found in business areas and retirement homes as the French government moved not to limit events to 1,000 people, however, people would have to show proof of vaccination.

Sporting events have also been exempted with the 5,000 people limit taken off, but the government said there would be a cap on the summer music festivals which attract huge crowds.

France is set to reopen nightclubs on July 9 even as face masks remain mandatory in public places indoors and in crowds outdoors.

The country has been reporting over 1,800 infections per day as Fontanet asserted that "two doses of the vaccine can prevent 95 per cent of hospitalisations".

France has witnessed 111,086 fatalities due to the virus with over 5.8 million coronavirus cases.

(With inputs from Agencies)