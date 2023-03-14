Top 10 world news: Police, PTI workers clash outside ex-PM Imran Khan’s home, Putin defends Ukraine war & more

Clashes erupted between supporters of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and police who had arrived at the former prime minister’s house to arrest him in Lahore on Tuesday. Hundreds of supporters had gathered outside Zaman Park residence in support of Imran Khan. In other news, Russian President Vladimir Putin's verbal attack on the West rose to a crescendo for yet another time on Tuesday when he defended the war in Ukraine saying it is the question of Russia's very existence as a state.



Toshakhana case: Police, PTI workers clash outside ex-PM Imran Khan’s house ahead of possible arrest

Clashes erupted between supporters of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and police who had arrived at the former prime minister’s house to arrest him in Lahore on Tuesday. Hundreds of supporters had gathered outside Zaman Park residence in support of Imran Khan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's verbal attack on West rose to a crescendo for yet another time on Tuesday when he defended the war in Ukraine saying it is the question of Russia's very existence as a state. He made these remarks in a long address to workers at an aviation factory in Buryatia, a mountainous Russian republic in eastern Siberia, some 4,400 km east of capital city of Moscow.

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday (March 14) rejected a curative petition filed in 2010 by the Union government led by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh demanding increased compensation to the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, referring to a nearly four decades old industrial disaster in central India that claimed at least 4,000 lives and resulted in non-fatal injuries to over half a million.

Since the United States and the United Kingdom unveiled their plans to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines on Monday (March 13) it has sparked a debate around the proliferation of nuclear weapons as well as prompted fears.





The Indian government is working on a draft proposal that could force smartphone makers to remove apps which come pre-installed on new phones that cannot be deleted.



Russia-Ukraine war updates LIVE: Poland may deliver Ukraine MiG-29 jets in next 4-6 weeks, says PM





Poland may supply Ukraine MiG-29 fighter planes in the coming four to six weeks, indicating that Kyiv's allies are inching closer to agreeing on the next phase of their military aid to the nation, according to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.



After India and US, UK mulls TikTok ban on govt devices over data security concerns linked to China





The United Kingdom is reportedly planning to ban TikTok on government devices over growing risks regarding data security as several experts and analysts have raised concerns that the app might be used to promote pro-China views and gather data of users illegally.



Taiwan prepping for 'asymmetrical warfare' in face of China threat

With Russia's war waging on in Eastern Europe for over a year now, Taiwan has a lesson or two to learn from Ukraine. The island nation on Tuesday flaunted its indigenous military drones and termed them significant for "asymmetrical warfare" to take on China in case the two comes face-to-face in future.

British unemployment remains close to its historical low but wages are still plummeting in real terms, official data reflected on the eve of a budget presented on Tuesday. (March 14), as reported by AFP.