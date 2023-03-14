UK mulling over TikTok ban on government devices over data security concerns

The United Kingdom is reportedly planning to ban TikTok on government devices over growing risks regarding data security as several experts and analysts have raised concerns that the app might be used to promote pro-China views and gather data of users illegally.

UK-based media outlets reported that the nation's security minister Tom Tugendhat has asked the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to look into the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance.

Tugendhat confirmed his request for a probe into the app as he told UK-based Sky News that it was "absolutely essential" to keep the nation's "diplomatic processes free and safe".

As quoted, he added: "Understanding exactly what the challenges that these apps pose, what they are asking for and how they're reaching into our lives is incredibly important."

Tugendhat hasn't ruled out the ban on government phones, but he also mentioned that he would wait for the conclusions of the NCSC. In a veiled reference to China, he claimed that he did not have the app "for many reasons - the main you can probably guess".

Tugendhat gave New Delhi's example as he said that the "Indian government has banned TikTok and many other apps, the US government has taken different choices in terms of their government phones... different companies and different countries have taken different approaches".

This comes after a number of governments around the world started to ban TikTok from work phones. Recently, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that federal government employees will no longer be allowed to use TikTok on their work phones.

As reported by the news agencies, De Croo said the Belgian national security council had warned of the risks associated with the large amounts of data collected by TikTok. he highlighted the risks by stating that the fact that the company is required to cooperate with Chinese intelligence services.

