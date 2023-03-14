Taiwan prepping for 'asymmetrical warfare' in face of China threat

With Russia's war waging on in Eastern Europe for over a year now, Taiwan has a lesson or two to learn from Ukraine. The island nation on Tuesday flaunted its indigenous military drones and termed them significant for "asymmetrical warfare" to take on China in case the two comes face-to-face in future.

Asymmetrical warfare is a term used when two rivals with different military capabilities engage in a combat and the victory in the war does not necessarily go to the side which has superior and powerful force.

China, every now and then, shows its teeth to Taiwan, with the most aggressive posture in recent time when then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island nation to show Washington's support.

Taiwan's military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) displayed its Albatross II surveillance drone as well as other combat drones. The drones have a capability to operate with global positioning system (GPS) satellites.

The use of drones in the Ukraine war has caught the attention of Taiwan who is now vying to proliferate the use of these relatively new tech as an ammunition in a possible future battlefield. In the latest during China's recently held annual meeting, the country's new foreign minister Qin Gang gave a stern warning to US saying the country must not violate the One-China policy.

NCSIST head Art Chang said that the institute has joined hands with the Taiwanese companies to create a "national team" to develop drones with military capabilities. Chi Li-Pin, director of Aeronautical Systems Research Division for NCSIST, is also siding with the strategy to acquire more drones to enhance the country's military coffers.

"I hope our national troops can familiarise themselves with this weapon of asymmetric warfare and use them boldly," Chi told media personnel at an NCSIST facility in the central city of Taichung. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen is also pushing for making the nation ready for "asymmetric warfare".

This week, a report by Taiwan's defence ministry noted that China is replenishing its military with drones and new flying robots. With the looming threat next door, Taiwan is now preparing itself for combat and surveillance drones, as well as anti-drone systems.

