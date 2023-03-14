India reports third death from H3N2 in Indian state of Gujarat

India reported the third death of H3N2 influenza or "Hong Kong flu" in Vadodara in the Indian state of Gujarat, the first death reported in the northern state.

Samples have been sent to Ahmedabad for further investigation. The number of cases in the recent months have seen a spike, as per media reports. The other two deaths were reported from Haryana and Karnataka, PTI news agency reported quoting official sources.

In Karnataka's Hassan district, an 82-year-old elderly died on 1 March due to the H3N2 seasonal influenza subtype. Hire Gowda was suffering from hypertension.

Hassan District Health Officer (DHO) told PTI, "It is confirmed that Hire Gowda, 82, son of Halage Gowda, died of H3N2 virus on March 1." The other death was reported from the Indian state of Haryana of a 56-year-old lung cancer patient, as per the news agency.

As per the data by Indian Health Ministry on Friday, a total of 451 cases were recorded of the H3N2 virus in India between 2 January and 5 March.

The influenza H3N2 virus can cause significant health issues if not treated upon on a timely manner. It can lead to severe lung infections.

Dr Dhiren Gupta, a Senior Consultant at Sir Gangaram hospital in Delhi, said "Over the past 6 months pattern of viruses has changed remarkably and unexpectedly. Normally, we expect influenza to be the number 1 virus that can lead to hospitalisation. This time Influenza A virus subtype H3N2 has led to a lot of respiratory tract infections," as quoted by news agency ANI.

He added, "Another observation- type B influenza (past two months 5 leading to PICU admission) has led to more severe pulmonary infections in form of ARDS, severe pneumonia requiring ventilation."

