Russia-Ukraine war updates LIVE: Lithuania designates Russia's Wagner Group a terrorist organisation

Militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic take part in shooting drills at a range on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine, December 14, 2021. Photograph:(Reuters)
As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies in the Bakhmut region, WION gets you all the latest updates.
14 Mar 2023, 5:08 PM (IST)
On Tuesday (March 14), Ukrainian officials reported that a Russian missile strike on the eastern city of Kramatorsk resulted in one civilian death, and three injuries.
In a video that he shared on the messaging app Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that six apartment buildings had been destroyed.
14 Mar 2023, 5:05 PM (IST)
With a unanimous vote on Tuesday (March 13), the Lithuanian parliament declared the Wagner mercenary army of Russia to be a "terrorist organisation," charging it with "systematic, major acts of aggression" in Ukraine, as reported by Reuters.