Indian govt may force smartphone makers to remove pre-installed apps: Report

The Indian government is working on a draft proposal that could force smartphone makers to remove apps which come pre-installed on new phones that cannot be deleted.

Moreover, the government is also considering imposing mandatory screening of every major operating system update before it is made available to consumers, Reuters reported citing a government document.

The new rules, once implemented, could lead to massive losses in business from pre-installed apps for major firms like Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Apple, and could delay the launch of smartphones in the country.

The move comes as the Information and Technology (IT) ministry has raised security concerns over spying and abuse of Indian users’ data, Reuters reported citing a government official.

"Pre-installed apps can be a weak security point and we want to ensure no foreign nations, including China, are exploiting it. It's a matter of national security," the official was quoted as saying.

Presently, all smartphones come with pre-installed apps that cannot be deleted, such as Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's app store GetApps, Samsung's payment app Samsung Pay mini and iPhone maker Apple's browser Safari.

Under the proposed guilders, smartphone users would be given an uninstall option and new models will be checked for compliance by a lab authorized by the Bureau of Indian Standards agency, two people aware of the plan told Reuters.

"Majority of smartphones used in India are having pre-installed Apps/Bloatware which poses serious privacy/information security issue(s)," stated a February 8 confidential government record of an IT ministry meeting, seen by Reuters.

The confidential meeting was attended by representatives from Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple and Vivo, as per the meeting record.

The smartphone makers have been given one-year time to adhere to the rules once it comes into effect. As of now, no date has been fixed as to when it will be implemented, the document stated.

(With inputs from agencies)