Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (April 29) gives "complete operational freedom" to Armed Forces to respond to Pakistan in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack, that claimed the lives of at least 27 people.

Mark Carney’s Liberal Party has secured a fourth term in power following a landmark victory in the Canadian elections, which was highly influenced by US President Donald Trump. However, the results suggested that the Liberals fell short of a majority government.

The latest executive order signed by US President Donald Trump mandates truck drivers to be proficient in English, which has worried Sikh truck drivers.

‘Hostile and political’: White House slams Jeff Bezos over Amazon’s move to show Trump’s tariffs on price tags

The White House has slammed Jeff Bezos for Amazon’s ‘hostile and political act’ against America. This comes after Amazon announced it would show the cost of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on the price of products.

US-India trade deal soon? US Treasury Secretary Bessent says negotiations 'smoother' with India than other nations

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday (April 29) said that the President Donald Trump's administration is "very close" to finalise a trade agreement with India, adding that it easy to do with India.

China’s Liaoyang authorities vow to punish those responsible after a restaurant fire claims 22 lives, injures 3

In a tragic incident in China’s northern city of Liaoyang, 22 people were killed while 3 were injured in a fire at a restaurant, authorities said. Following the fire, several regional politicians – from the governor down – have pledged to get to the bottom of the disaster and severely punish those responsible.

Will support India: Guyana High Commissioner Dharamkumar on Pahalgam terror attack

Guyana High Commissioner Dharamkumar Seeraj has extended his country's support to India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said Guyana President Ali 'supports India in whatever moves they are going to make to ensure that the perpetrators of this terrorist attack that they are brought to justice'.

Mehul Choksi alleges violation of natural justice by Belgian authorities, files fresh plea

Fugitive Mehul Choksi has filed a fresh plea before the Belgian Court of Appeal, in an attempt to prevent extradition to India. He also claimed Belgian authorities are violating the principles of natural justice.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par trailer launch event pushed due to Pahalgam tragedy

Aamir Khan’s much-anticipated Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par is one of the most anticipated films of the season. The trailer of the film was scheduled to release this week, however, it has now been delayed due to the Pahalgam tragedy. The decision was made as a gesture of respect for the lives lost in the horrific incident and in acknowledgement of the sombre national mood that has followed.

Pahalgam terror attack | 'Forget about wins & losses, I will host you for tea Shikhar': Afridi’s reply to Dhawan amidst India-Pak tension

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi responded to ex-India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had given a terse and patriotic response to Afridi when he made controversial remarks regarding the Indian Army after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.