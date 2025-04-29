In a tragic incident in China’s northern city of Liaoyang, 22 people were killed while 3 were injured in a fire at a restaurant, authorities said. Following the fire, several regional politicians – from the governor down – have pledged to get to the bottom of the disaster and severaly punish those responsible.

The cause of the fire, which erupted shortly after noon, is not known. Huge flames were seen spurting from the windows and doors of the building.

The provincial radio and television bureau reported that the fire was extinguished and the search for survivors had ended.