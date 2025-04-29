Fugitive Mehul Choksi has filed a fresh plea before the Belgian Court of Appeal, in an attempt to prevent extradition to India. He also claimed Belgian authorities are violating the principles of natural justice.

In his new plea, Choksi alleged that Belgian authorities did not adhere to prescribed legal procedures when he was arrested, news agency ANI reported. His latest appeal was submitted by his Belgian legal team and drafted by Advocate Vijay Aggarwal.

He further argued that the authorities not only disregarded due process but also violated his fundamental rights, breaking the principles of natural justice.

The diamond merchant has demanded his immediate release, citing irregularities in the arrest procedures. This comes just days after the Belgian Court of Appeal rejected his bail plea.

In his second plea, Choksi claimed that his arrest was arbitrary and unlawful. Last week, the court rejected his plea seeking bail.

Choksi is the prime accused in a Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, along with his nephew, Nirav Modi. He was arrested in Belgium earlier this month after an extradition request was made by the Indian authorities over the scam.

Legal team ‘Will submit a fresh bail plea’

Choksi’s lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, told ANI that he was disappointed with the court’s decision but noted that Belgian law allows for multiple bail applications.

“Unfortunately, my client has been denied bail today. However, in Belgium, we can apply for bail as many times as needed. We will carefully consider the court's observations and submit a fresh bail plea on new grounds soon,” he said.

He also reiterated that Choksi’s legal team will contest the fugitive’s extradition mainly on two grounds – the political nature of the case and his medical condition and treatment in India. Earlier, he said that Choksi has cooperated with Indian investigation agencies and consistently offered to join the probe through video conferencing, given his health issues.

Aggarwal noted that earlier attempts to extradite the diamond merchant from Dominica had failed. He added that Choksi had been receiving treatment in Antigua, after which he travelled to Belgium for cancer care.