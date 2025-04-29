Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday (Apr 29), congratulated Mark Carney on his victory in Canada general election and extended wishes to the Liberal Party.

Advertisment

Taking to his official X account, PM Modi said that he was looking forward to working with Carney to strengthen the India-Canada partnership.

"Congratulations Mark J Carney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory. India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties. I look forward to working with you to strengthen our partnership and unlock greater opportunities for our people," the Indian prime minister wrote in his X post.

Congratulations @MarkJCarney on your election as the Prime Minister of Canada and to the Liberal Party on their victory. India and Canada are bound by shared democratic values, a steadfast commitment to the rule of law, and vibrant people-to-people ties. I look forward to working… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2025

Advertisment

Carney and his Liberal Party are projected to retain power, winning enough seats in the election to form the government.

Carney took over as the Canadian leader after former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party lost faith in him towards the end of his term.

According to an IPSOS poll conducted by Global News, the Liberal party secured a lead, holding a four-point lead in Monday's poll.

Advertisment

Carney on ties with India

Carney has publicly advocated for better ties with India, marking a shift from Trudeau's tenure, which was strained due to his claims of Indian government involvement in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Describing Ottawa's relation with New Delhi as “incredibly important,” Carney earlier said that he may reset ties with India if he were to return to power.

“It’s an incredibly important relationship, the Canada-India relationship, on many levels. On the personal level, with Canadians having deep personal ties, economically, strategically,” he said.