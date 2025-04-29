The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said on Tuesday that people of Jammu and Kashmir must unite under a common national identity and need to be Indians first, and urged Kashmiris to disassociate themselves from terrorists not just in principle, but also in practice.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar, addressing a press conference on Tuesday, said, “The time has come for Jammu and Kashmir to reject terrorism and truly disassociate itself from terrorism, not just in theory but in practice, to find a path towards a solution.”

“One voice should rise from Jammu and Kashmir saying that we are Indians first, then Kashmiris, Dogras, or Punjabis. We should respond with this voice loud and clear,” he added.

Condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, Kumar said that the incident was “shameful, disgusting, and insulting” and the level of brutality displayed was beyond limits.

The senior RSS functionary further said, “Today Pakistan is standing on the brink that Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, POJK, and Punjab (Pakistan) are demanding independence from it. Pakistan is standing on the brink of breaking up. They think that by creating hatred against India, they will save themselves, but this is not possible...”

He also targeted the Congress party and said, “Congress leaders can only digest their food when they abuse the Prime Minister. If the army is going to fight, they will oppose the Army commander. They will not do any good work for society but will defame those who do.”

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had accused the PM of putting party and politics above the country by not attending the all-party meeting convened to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, and instead going to Bihar to address an election rally.

On Saturday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that non-violence is in the basic nature of Hindus, but destroying the oppressor is also a key part of the Hindu religion.

“Non-violence is the basic nature of us Indians. We never trouble our neighbours. But some people will not change; no matter what you do, they will keep troubling the world. In such a situation, it is the king’s duty to protect his subjects. For this, killing the oppressor is also his duty,” Bhagwat said while speaking at a book launch.