The latest executive order signed by US President Donald Trump mandates truck drivers to be proficient in English, which has worried Sikh truck drivers.

The US president on Monday (April 28) signed three orders, including one mandating that truck drivers in the US be proficient in English.

“Proficiency in English should be a non-negotiable safety requirement for professional drivers. They should be able to read and understand traffic signs, communicate with traffic safety, border patrol, agricultural checkpoints, and cargo weight-limit station officers," the order signed by Trump read.

'Discriminatory impact'

Following this, a Sikh advocacy group has raised concerns that it could have a "discriminatory impact" on immigrant truckers from their community which will create unnecessary barriers to employment.

The groups warned that it could "unfairly disadvantage" immigrant drivers and create employment barriers.

The Sikh Coalition, an advocacy group in the US, expressed "deeply concerned" about the order seeking to "ensure all commercial vehicle operators in the US are proficient English speakers".

"We understand that, under this order, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will be directed to 'rescind and replace guidance to strengthen inspection procedures for compliance with English proficiency requirements'," the advocacy group said in a statement.

'150,000 Sikh workers'

Moreover, there are approximately 150,000 Sikh workers in this industry, of whom 90 per cent are drivers, according to a report by the Economist.

The group further stressed that their community has played a vital role in meeting the high demand for drivers and alleviating the stress of driver shortages on American consumers and the economy.

"More than 30,000 Sikh drivers joined the industry between 2016 and 2018, contributing significantly to this critical sector prior to supply chain problems in 2020. Sikhs help drive—quite literally—the American economy," it added.

The Sikh Coalition also joined other civil rights organisation to oppose Trump's order to understand the legal implications and implementation process of this most recent order.

"However, we are concerned that it could have a discriminatory impact on Sikh truck drivers and create unnecessary barriers to employment for qualified individuals," it said.

According to the order, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy will begin identifying and carrying out additional administrative, regulatory, or enforcement actions to improve the working conditions of America's truck drivers within 60 days of the order.

