The White House will welcome Nvidia, Johnson & Johnson, Hyundai, Toyota and SoftBank executives alongside their CEOs to the "Investing in America" event which President Donald Trump will lead on Wednesday. The conference organized by President Trump during his first 100 days celebrates major investment steps made in defense technology healthcare consumer goods and other U.S. industries.

Advertisment

Through his initiative Trump works to stimulate domestic production by inducing both American companies and international firms to build their operations inside U.S. borders. The move takes place during continuing trade unrest because Trump's government has placed trade tariffs on many countries while industries including airline and aerospace and automotive express worries about the situation.

Also Read | Trump administration to ease auto tariff impact, offering relief to automakers

Through its promotional efforts the White House uses commitments made by TSMC and Apple and Roche as demonstrations of deep investor confidence in America's economy. Business organizations hope to obtain clearer trade frameworks before making their investment decisions. General Motors offers USD 60 billion for U.S. investments although its CEO Mary Barra specifies that consistent policies must exist prior to any official commitment.

Advertisment

The government strives to bring in investments directed at artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure development. Trump introduced during January a proposed USD 500 billion private-sector plan that attracted OpenAI as well as SoftBank and Oracle to join the initiative.

The White House has highlighted two major investments through Hyundai Motor Group worth USD 21 billion including their USD 5.8 billion steel plant construction in Louisiana. The steel production facility at this location will yield 2.7 million metric tons of steel yearly and generate more than 1,400 new employment opportunities. Through the summit the administration aims to strengthen its economic growth message and job creation initiatives by tackling external criticism related to its trading policies.