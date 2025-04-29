Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi responded to ex-India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had given a terse and patriotic response to Afridi when he made controversial remarks regarding the Indian Army after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.

Speaking on Samaa TV in Pakistan, Afridi reacted to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, saying even if a cracker bursts in that part of the country, everyone starts blaming Pakistan for it, adding that India has deployed over 800,000 soldiers there. Despite that, if an attack happens on their soil, then their armed forces should be blamed for that, calling them ineffective and useless.

The comment made by Afridi did not go down well with Dhawan. The left-handed batter took to the social media site X and put up a scathing response.

He wrote, "Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao @SAfridiOfficial. Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind! (We defeated you in Kargil, too. You have already fallen so low; how much lower will you go? Instead of making baseless comments, it would be better if you focused on your country's development. We are very proud of our Indian Army. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind!)"

See the post here:

Chouro jeet haar ko , aao tumhey chae pilata hun Shikhar . #FantasticTea https://t.co/ilEOepsVm0 pic.twitter.com/T45O8o2XUR — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 29, 2025

To which Afridi has responded, "Chouro jeet haar ko, aao tumhey chae pilata hun Shikhar. #FantasticTea (Forget wins and losses, I will invite you for tea Shikhar)".

Sharing his thoughts on India’s media coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack, Afridi said he was left surprised seeing how the Indian media turned into Bollywood just one hour after the attack, urging them to stop acting up like that.

“It's surprising that within an hour of the attack, their media turned into Bollywood. For God's sake, don't make everything Bollywood,” Afridi continued.

The former T20 World Cup winner with Pakistan, Afridi, admitted enjoyed watching them talk like they did on Indian television. “I was astonished, in fact, I was enjoying the way they were talking," Afridi said. “I was saying, look at their thinking, and they call themselves educated people.”