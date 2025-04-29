Mark Carney’s Liberal Party has secured a fourth term in power following a landmark victory in the Canadian elections, which was highly influenced by US President Donald Trump. However, the results suggested that the Liberals fell short of a majority government.



Congratulatory messages started pouring in from world leaders, including China and India, welcoming cooperation with Carney's government.

Advertisment

Also read | 'India, Canada bound by shared democratic values'; PM Modi congratulates Mark Carney on election win

In his victory speech on Tuesday (Apr 29), Carney claimed that Trump wanted to “break” Canada, pledging to beat the US in its trade war. Trump has not only threatened Canada with tariffs but has also repeatedly suggested making the country the 51st state of the United States.

In his campaign, Carney promised to chart “a new path forward” in a world “fundamentally changed” by a United States that is newly hostile to free trade.

Advertisment

“We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons,” said Carney, the former central banker and political novice who recently succeeded Justin Trudeau as Prime Minister.

Also read | Internet cheers drubbing of Canada’s pro-Khalistani leader Jagmeet Singh. Will his loss help ease Delhi-Ottawa ties?

“We will win this trade war and build the strongest economy in the G7,” he said.

Advertisment

Carney’s Liberals will need to join hands with smaller parties to form a government as they fell just short of a majority.

‘Canada first’

Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party was on track to win the elections, however, Trump’s attacks and the departure of former prime minister Justin Trudeau reshaped the race. Carney appeared an ideal candidate to fight against Trump’s threats.

Also read | Mark Carney wins Big in Canada, thanks to Trump’s interference: Did his ‘51st State’ talk hand the Liberals election win?

Poilievre, whose party conceded defeat on Tuesday (Apr 29), promised to work with the Liberals to counter Trump.

“We will always put Canada first,” Poilievre told supporters in Ottawa.

“Conservatives will work with the prime minister and all parties with the common goal of defending Canada’s interests and getting a new trade deal that puts these tariffs behind us while protecting our sovereignty,” he said.

Also read | Pro-Khalistan leader Jagmeet Singh chokes back tears after crushing blow in Canada election-VIDEO

World leaders welcome Carney

British leader Keir Starmer congratulated Carney and said he looked forward to strengthening bilateral ties. He added that the two nations are “the closest of allies, partners and friends.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed willingness to work with Ottawa to “defend our shared democratic values, promote multilateralism, and champion free and fair trade.”

Watch | Liberals win Canada election: Mark Carney shows tough stance on the US after victory



On Carney’s victory, China’s foreign ministry said it was “willing to develop China-Canada relations on the basis of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looked forward to growing relations with Ottawa and “unlock greater opportunities for our people.”