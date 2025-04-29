Jagmeet Singh, the pro-Khalistan leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP), failed miserably in the federal elections and suffered a humiliating defeat, losing his own seat, Burnaby Central. Singh came third in his constituency.

Moreover, his party failed to win the minimum required 12 seats to retain national party status in parliament. NDP which had 24 seats, could win only seven.



Singh announced his resignation and is said to have barely managed to prevent shedding tears, but his fall was hailed with cheers on social media.

Singh had openly supported Khalistani separatists and even demanded a ban on India’s Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He pressured former PM Justin Trudeau to expel Indian diplomats after the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and even urged for sanctions on Indian officials.

Commenting on his loss, one user said, “BIG BREAKING: Khalistani Jagmeet Singh defeated. MASSIVE victory for India!! HUGE SETBACK for Justin Trudeau’s politics.”

Another said, “Khalistani Jagmeet Singh lost the Burnaby Central seat. His party is no longer a national party. Big blow to Pakistan.”

Jagmeet Singh of Canada wanted to make Khalistan Inside India



He lost his own seat in Canada Elections



Karma!



One user said, “Silver lining for Canada, no more Jagmeet Singh.”

One user on X wrote, “That absolute donkey Jagmeet Singh lost his own seat (came 3rd hahah not even the runner up), and—led his party from 18% vote share to 6%, lost national party status, now resigns in disgrace… He has done major harm to India. Good riddance!”

Another said, “3 years back Jagmeet Singh famously said “when he is Prime Minister” & got laughed at by everyone in the HOC. TODAY he not only just lost the election but his party lost official status & he has resigned from party! Whole Canada is laughing at him!”

3 years back Jagmeet Singh famously said "when he is Prime Minister" & got laughed at by everyone in the HOC



TODAY he not only just lost the election but his party lost official status & he has resigned from party!



Whole Canada is laughing at him!



Another said, “Good Riddance, Communist. Jagmeet Singh is DEFEATED 🏆”

Good Riddance, Communist.

Setback for Khalistanis in Canada

The fall of Jagmeet Singh may mark a turning point in Canada’s domestic politics—and a big setback for Khalistani influence in Ottawa.

Trudeau’s government maintained close ties with pro-Khalistani leaders like Jagmeet Singh, and former cabinet minister, Ujjal Dosanjh, even said that Trudeau is the one who “emboldened the Khalistani extremists and created fear among Sikhs in Canada with a moderate outlook.”

India too, accused the Trudeau government of turning Canada into a sanctuary for Khalistani extremists and engaging in vote bank politics.

India-Canada ties are likely to see an uptick after Mark Carney’s Liberal Party emerged victorious in the federal election on Monday.



“It’s an incredibly important relationship, the Canada-India relationship, on many levels. On the personal level, with Canadians having deep personal ties, economically, strategically,” Carney said during a campaign stop in Ontario.

After the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Carney extended his condolences to the victims, signalling a possible change in approach.

Do Khalistani elements really impact Canada poll results?

Former Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Ajay Bisaria, had played down the influence of Khalistani elements on Canadian politics and called it a ‘disproportionate capture’ by a vocal and active anti-India group.

He said that the Khalistani groups are unlikely to play a significant role in determining the outcome of the April 28 elections in Canada.

“There is a certain capture, a disproportionate capture by a very smart and active anti-India Khalistani group. But this is a structural reality in Canadian politics for four decades. We have seen this in operation for a while, and these folks have a certain capture, but this election is not about them. I mean, they will not be a major determinant of the fate of the April 28 elections,” Bisaria said in an interview.