Top 10 world news: Pfizer's Covid pill, Chinese citizen journalist in danger, and more

Chinese citizen journalist, Zhang Zhan, who exposed reality of coronavirus outbreak in China’s Wuhan is critically weak and close to death due to her ongoing hunger strike, her family has reported. Talking about Covid, Pfizer has claimed that their experimental pill against the deadly coronavirus has the capacity to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and deaths in high-risk patients. Meanwhile, India is hosting the meeting this year which will be chaired by India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Sources told WION that "there has been an overwhelming response to India's invitation".

Iran, Russia, Central Asia confirm presence at Delhi NSA meet on Afghanistan

Russia, Iran and Central Asian countries have confirmed presence at the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10.

Zhang Zhan, who exposed Covid in Wuhan, is close to death in jail: Family

Zhan, a 38-year-old former lawyer gained attention from Chinese authorities when she travelled to Wuhan in February 2020 to report on the pandemic centres from the epicenter of Covid, Wuhan.

US-China likely to reopen consulates shut in 2020, says report

Though US-China relations appear to be strained currently over Taiwan, the ties between the two countries have quietly improved in recent months.

Pfizer says experimental Covid pill reduces hospitalisations and deaths

The pharmaceutical company has revealed that the interim analysis before the end of the trial has shown that there is an 89 per cent decline in risk of hospitalisations and Covid deaths. However, the data has not been peer reviewed yet.

PM in Kedarnath: Modi offers prayers, unveils Adi Shankaracharya statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India has now set "aspirations high" and has "a time limit to attain these aims", as he unveiled a 12-foot monument of Guru Shankaracharya at the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand.

Swedish pop group 'ABBA' return with new album after 40-year hiatus

Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid -- forming the acronym ABBA -- have not released any new music since their split in 1982, a year after their last album 'The Visitors'.

'Extremely inhumane': Japanese death row inmates sue over same day executions

The Rights groups have been criticising the practice for a long time as they say that it affects the mental health of prisoners.

Earth's 'planetary defence': NASA unveils spacecraft that targets asteroids

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is a test mission that will be launched by the US space agency on November 24 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Biden's aide who travelled to Scotland with him tests positive for Covid

The aide is a staffer on the National Security Council of the US and had accompanied Biden to Scotland for the UN climate summit.

China: Beijing's increase in pollution raises alarm before Winter Olympics

Visibility in parts of Beijing dropped to less than 200 metres on Friday as heavy pollution engulfed the capital city on Thursday. Due to this, the authorities had to issue its first heavy pollution alert for the fall and winter season.