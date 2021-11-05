China: Beijing's increase in pollution raises alarm before Winter Olympics

A thick layer of smog overshadowed China’s capital city, Beijing, forcing authorities to temporarily suspend some highways and issue a pollution alert.

Visibility in parts of Beijing dropped to less than 200 metres on Friday as heavy pollution engulfed the capital city on Thursday. Due to this, the authorities had to issue its first heavy pollution alert for the fall and winter season.

Due to the thick layer of pollution, Beijing authorities have had to suspend some highways outdoor construction and factory operations. Beijing’s skyscrapers also reported alarmingly limited visibility in the top floors of the buildings.

As the air became alarmingly polluted, authorities have also ordered schools to immediately stop all outdoor activities for students.

This comes as China revealed that the country is aiming to cut concentrations of hazardous, small airborne particles by nearly four per cent year on year during the winter season. The decision was taken after the PM2.4 level reached to an alarming level of 234 micrograms per cubic metre in urban areas, the US Embassy in Beijing said.

Chinese authorities have said that all nearly 64 cities will be launching winter campaign against rising pollution.

While this is not the first time that the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region has being severely affected by heavy smog and pollution. However, it is feared that this year the smog may act as a trigger for coronavirus.

The problem of alarming pollution levels has come at a time when the capital city is gearing up to host the Winter Olympics, which are scheduled to take place from February 04-20.

Meanwhile, China has also been battling a fresh outbreak of coronavirus as several provinces are initiating partial lockdowns and other Covid regulations to control the spread. Authorities are also urging locals to get vaccinated against the virus as soon as possible.