PM in Kedarnath: Modi offers prayers, unveils Adi Shankaracharya statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India now "aspirations high" and "sets a time limit to attain these aims" as he unveiled a 12-foot monument of Guru Shankaracharya at the Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand.

The prime minister also unveiled a number of redevelopment projects totalling over Rs 400 crore in Kedarnath.

During the terrible rainstorm of 2013, the Himalayan temple was severely damaged.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Friday that there was a time when spirituality and dharma were associated exclusively with stereotypes and bad morals, but that today our culture, tradition, and religious centres are seen with the dignity that they deserve.





PM Modi also praised and commended the Uttarakhand administration for its development efforts as well as successful Coronavirus vaccination campaigns.

He stated that the Uttarakhand administration is fully committed to the mahayagya of development, having great faith in Devbhoomi and believing in the vast potential.

PM Modi entered the shrine's innermost sanctorum and walked behind the temple to the 'Bheem Shila,' which had slid down the mountains during the flash floods and come to a halt precisely behind the temple, sparing it from the calamity.

(With inputs from agencies)