'Extremely inhumane': Japanese death row inmates sue over same day executions

Two death row inmates in Japan are suing the country over same-day executions. The prisoners are demanding a change in the process where prisoners are notified only hours before the death penalty is carried out. Also, they are seeking compensation for the impact of the "inhumane" practice.

The Rights groups have been criticising the practice for a long time as they say that it affects the mental health of prisoners.

It started when two prisoners sentenced to death filed a suit in a district court in Osaka. The prisoners claim that the was illegal because it did not allow prisoners time to file an objection. They demanded that the practice should be changed and asked for 22 million yen in compensation.

Lawyer Yutaka Ueda said, "Death row prisoners live in fear every morning that that day will be their last. It's extremely inhumane."

"Japan is really behind the international community on this."

In Japan, Capital punishment is conducted by hanging. The practice of not informing inmates of the timing before execution has been decried by international human rights organisations.

Lawyer Ueda has argued that no law mandates that prisoners can only be told of their execution hours before it takes place.

"The central government has said this is meant to keep prisoners from suffering before their execution, but that's no explanation and a big problem, and we really need to see how they respond to the suit," he added.

"Overseas, prisoners are given time to contemplate the end of their lives and mentally prepare. It's as if Japan is trying as hard as possible not to let anybody know."