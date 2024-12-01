New Delhi, India

Rebel offensive and Russian strikes in Syria leave 372 dead - Top updates

Russia launched a series of airstrikes in Syria on Sunday as rebel forces advanced following their takeover of Aleppo, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

Cyclone Fengal weakens after landfall: Flights delayed, schools closed

Cyclone Fengal made landfall early Sunday morning, around 2 am, crossing the Tamil Nadu coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, as confirmed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Following landfall, the cyclone was expected to move west-southwestwards but instead remained stationary for six hours near Puducherry.

Israel-Hamas war: 'White House not there yet on ceasefire, hostage deal'

United States (US) National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the White House was working on a ceasefire and hostage deal in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip but "was not there yet."

Maharashtra chief minister candidate will be decided tomorrow: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday (Dec. 1) that the state's CM candidate would be decided on Monday, more than a week after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious in the assembly polls.

Who are the Syrian rebels who have taken Aleppo after shock offensive?

Earlier this week, rebel factions in Syria launched a large-scale surprise attack on areas controlled by the government and seized territory in the country's northwestern region. On Saturday (Nov 30), thousands of insurgents took over most of Aleppo, facing very little resistance from the government forces.

'This is nuts': Vivek Ramaswamy blasts NYC's $220mn migrant housing deal with Pakistan-owned hotel

In 2023, New York City entered into a controversial $220 million lease agreement to rent the Roosevelt Hotel, a historic property in Manhattan owned by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), a state-run entity of Pakistan. The hotel, with its 1,200 rooms, was leased to house undocumented migrants for three years, sparking criticism from various quarters.

Russian President Putin approves budget plans, raising 2025 military spending to record levels

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the country's budget plans, raising next year's military spending to record levels as Russia seeks to prevail in its war against Ukraine.

Dr Jaiteerth R Joshi takes over as BrahMos Aerospace chief

Eminent missile scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Joshi has taken charge as the new CEO & MD of BrahMos Aerospace. BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India and Russia aimed at developing and producing the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system.

BGT 2024-25: India vs PM XI | Gill, Rana star in pink-ball practice game

India outplayed the opposition in their pink-ball practice game against Australia's Prime Minister XI on Sunday (Dec. 1) in Canberra. The game, which was reduced to 46 over-a-side due to rain, was arranged before the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide, which will be a day-night contest. India made 257/5 runs in their allotted overs

Dua Lipa performs mashup of Levitating & SRK's Woh Ladki Jo at Mumbai concert

Pop star Dua Lipa made Mumbai groove with her energetic performance on Saturday (Nov 30). The Grammy-winner singer performed live in the financial capital of India as part of the Zomato Feeding India Concert at MMRDA, BKC.