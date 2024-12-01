Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the country's budget plans, raising next year's military spending to record levels as Russia seeks to prevail in its war against Ukraine.

According to a report by the news agency Associated Press on Sunday (Dec. 1), around 32.5 per cent of the budget posted on a government website was allocated for defence, amounting to more than $145 billion. This is up from a reported 28.3 per cent this year.

Spending on war and law enforcement exceeds other expenditures

A report by The Kyiv Independent said that in the upcoming Russian budget, the spending on war and law enforcement agencies exceeds the expenditures on education, healthcare, social policy, and the national economy combined.

The budget also envisaged that military spending would be slightly lower in 2026-2027: around $114.9 billion in 2026 and $122.4 billion in 2027.

Zelensky signs law on Ukraine's budget for 2025

Putin approved Russia's budget plans just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law his country's budget for next year.

The Kyiv Independent report on Sunday said that Kyiv's budget for 2025 envisaged spending $53 billion on Ukraine's defence, which is 26.3 per cent of the country's projected gross domestic product (GDP).

The war between Russia and Ukraine began in late February 2022 and does not appear to be ending anytime soon.

War drains resources of both Moscow and Kyiv

The Russia-Ukraine war is Europe's biggest conflict since the Second World War and has drained the resources of both Moscow and Kyiv.

Ukraine has been getting billions of dollars in help from its Western allies, but Russia’s forces are bigger and better equipped. In recent months, the Russian army has gradually been pushing Ukrainian troops backward in eastern areas.

In the latest news from the conflict, Ukrainian officials said that Moscow sent 78 drones into Ukraine overnight on Sunday.

A total of 32 drones were destroyed, and a further 45 drones were lost, likely having been electronically jammed, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

