Canberra, Australia

India outplayed the opposition in their pink-ball practice game against Australia's Prime Minister XI on Sunday (Dec. 1) in Canberra. The game, which was reduced to 46 over-a-side due to rain, was arranged before the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test in Adelaide, which will be a day-night contest. India made 257/5 runs in their allotted overs

After bowling the opposition out for a paltry 241, India made small work of the chase with contributions from all the batters. Shubman Gill, who sat out of the first BGT Test in Perth due to injury, top scored with 50 before being retired.

Harshit Rana takes four wickets in six balls vs PM's XI in pink-ball practice game

Apart from him, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 45, and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who impressed on his debut in Perth, scored a quickfire 42. Spin all-rounders Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed 42 not out and 27 runs, respectively.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, however, failed with the bat and was out after scoring just 3 off 11 balls. Notably, Rohit had missed the first Test due to family reasons, and KL Rahul, who replaced him at the top in Perth, scored 26 runs in the practice game.

Earlier, Harshit Rana headlined with the ball in the Prime Minister's Playing XI. The pacer took four wickets in space of six balls across two overs to jolt the cruising innings of opponents.

With the opposition in auto-pilot mode at 131/1 in the 23rd over of the 46 over-a-side contest, Rana's wickets derailed the opposition.

Prime Minister's XI went from 131/2 to 138/7 in space of 18 balls, with Prasidh Krishna taking the seventh wicket.

There was a 67-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Sam Konstas and Hanno Jacobs before Akash Deep got rid of Konstas shortly after the batting side crossed 200. The batter, however, played a wonderful innings of 107 runs.

Australia Prime Minister's XI was eventually bowled out for 240 runs in 43.2 overs. Apart from Rana, Akash Deep took 2/58 while Mohammed Siraj, Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar picked one wicket each.