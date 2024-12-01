Australia

India pacer Harshit Rana had a great outing during day 2 (December 1) of the pink-ball practice game against Prime Minister's XI. The pacer took four wickets in space of six balls across two overs to jolt the cruising innings of opponents.

With the opposition in auto-pilot mode at 131/1 in 23rd over of the 46-over a side contest, Rana bowled Jack Clayton with a ball angling to break the 109-run third wicket partnership. He bowled Oliver Davies one ball after on a fuller delivery on the last ball of the same over.

In the next over, Rana bowled a bouncer to skipper Jack Edwards and got him caught at fine leg region before doing the same with Sam Harper. Have a look at the wickets below:

Highlights of Indian quick Harshit Rana's 4-44 against the Prime Minister's XI

Rana, who made his Test debut in the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test last month, had also played an important role in India's 295-run win.

Rana took four wickets in the match, with three in the first innings, which included Travis Head off a peach and the tail. In the second innings, he bowled Alex Carey off a slower ball to wrap up the Test match.

Prime Minister's XI went from 131/2 to 138/7 in space of 18 balls, with Prasidh Krishna taking the seventh wicket.

There was a 67-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Sam Konstas and Hanno Jacobs before Akash Deep got rid of Konstas shortly after the batting side crossed 200. The batter, however, played a wonderful innings of 107 runs.

Australia Prime Minister's XI was eventually bowled out for 240 runs in 43.2 overs, and Rana was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/44 in six overs.

Apart from him, Akash Deep took 2/58 while Mohammed Siraj, Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar picked one wicket each.