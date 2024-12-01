Washington

United States (US) National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the White House was working on a ceasefire and hostage deal in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip but "was not there yet."

"We are working actively to try to make it happen. We are engaged deeply with the key players in the region, and there is activity even today," NSA Sullivan told NBC.

"There will be further conversations and consultations, and our hope is that we can generate a ceasefire and hostage deal, but we're not there yet," he added.

The Gaza war and failed ceasefire talks

The war in Gaza began last year after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people. Israel struck back hard at the Gaza Strip, killing more than 44,000 people, mostly civilians, as per Hamas' claims.

During its attack on Israel, Hamas also took 251 hostages, with 97 still being held in Gaza, including 34 who have been confirmed to be dead, a report by the news agency AFP said.

The United States, Qatar, and Egypt have led multiple failed efforts since the start of the year to reach a new ceasefire and hostage release.

The only ceasefire so far, in November last year, saw the release of about 100 hostages by Hamas and its allies in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

'Progress could be made on hostage release deal...'

US NSA Sullivan's remarks came as ceasefire talks began in Cairo on Saturday.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said there were "indications" progress could be made on a deal securing the release of hostages by Hamas in Gaza.

"There are signs we may see a greater degree of flexibility from Hamas as a result of circumstances that have developed...," Foreign Minister Saar said.

(With inputs from agencies)