Tel Aviv

Advertisment

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the chief of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), announced on Friday (Nov 29) that he intends to resign once the military completes its investigation into the unprecedented attack by Hamas (on Israel) on October 7, 2023.

Hamas' attack triggered the war between the Palestinian militant group and Israel in the Gaza Strip.

According to a report by The Times of Israel, Lt. Gen. Halevi wrote a missive to troops where he said, "At the end of the investigations, we will also make personal decisions and commanders will exercise responsibility, from me down. I have no intention of passing over personal decisions when the picture becomes clearer to us."

Advertisment

Halevi defends appointments in the military

The Times of Israel report said that the missive largely focused on Halevi defending his decision to make senior appointments in the military, with some arguing that he should not be making such choices as he failed in his role concerning the October 7 onslaught.

Also read | Israel says IDF to remain in Gaza ‘for years’, Hamas ‘drops’ major truce condition

Advertisment

“Appointing officers to positions is not a privilege, but a command and operational duty. The IDF cannot afford to freeze,” Halevi said. He became the IDF chief in early 2023 and oversaw the Israeli military before and during Hamas' October 7 attack.

Hamas to hold ceasefire talks in Cairo

The news of Halevi possibly resigning came as a delegation of Hamas was set to hold ceasefire talks in Cairo later on Saturday.

"A Hamas delegation will go to Cairo tomorrow for several meetings with Egyptian officials to discuss ideas for a ceasefire and a prisoner accord in the Gaza Strip," a Hamas official told the news agency AFP on Friday.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have led multiple failed efforts since the start of the year to reach a new ceasefire and hostage release.

The only ceasefire so far, in November last year, saw the release of about 100 hostages by Hamas and its allies in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

(With inputs from agencies)